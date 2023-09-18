Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $30.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $75.34 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 670,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,102. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

