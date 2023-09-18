Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.95. 1,029,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $78.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

