Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2023

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.47. The company had a trading volume of 52,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,360. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $245.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.