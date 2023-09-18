Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.47. The company had a trading volume of 52,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,360. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $245.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

