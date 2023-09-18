Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 2,587 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned about 0.59% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 162,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 378,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 139,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.51. 273,798 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.