Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 293 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 99,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 198,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 230,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 68,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TIP traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 513,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.