Sunburst Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ISTB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,434. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.