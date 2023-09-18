Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

SUNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SUNL

Sunlight Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunlight Financial

Shares of NYSE SUNL opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.59. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $65.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.