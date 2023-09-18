Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Syneos Health Stock Performance
Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
See Also
