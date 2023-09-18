Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.