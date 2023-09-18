Synthomer Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, September 22nd (OTCMKTS:SYYYF)

Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYYYF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, September 22nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 22nd.

Synthomer Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Synthomer has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYYYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.67) to GBX 187 ($2.34) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt cut Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Synthomer from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synthomer from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

