Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Reduced by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $123.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

