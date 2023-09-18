Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TECK

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. Teck Resources has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.