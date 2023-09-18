Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,100 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 797,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.85. 170,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,104. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The company had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNK

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.