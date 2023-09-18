Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.60.

TEF opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

