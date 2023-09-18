Telephone and Data Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,487 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,759 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.88. 376,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,440. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -87.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.