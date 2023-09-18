TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.94

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 22310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $589.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,252,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,378 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,373,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 229,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,025,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,662,000 after acquiring an additional 143,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.