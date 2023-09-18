TerrAscend Corp. (TSE:TER) Director Jason Wild Purchases 85,000 Shares

TerrAscend Corp. (TSE:TER – Get Free Report) Director Jason Wild acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,138.50.
Jason Wild also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Jason Wild acquired 15,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,603.50.
TerrAscend Stock Performance
About TerrAscend
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TerrAscend
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive Is About to Turn a Corner
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.