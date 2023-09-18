Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.42. 58,416,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,352,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.81. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $848.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.