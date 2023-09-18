The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $3,107,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 65.6% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 99.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CI traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $283.90. The stock had a trading volume of 107,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,497. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.83 and a 200 day moving average of $271.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CI. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

