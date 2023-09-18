The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

EL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,783. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.46 and its 200-day moving average is $200.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

