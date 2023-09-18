The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CWST. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

CWST stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at $911,716.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

