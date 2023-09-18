The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.54 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

