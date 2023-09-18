The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $85.60 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

