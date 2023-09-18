Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $8.44 Average PT from Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.44.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
TWKS stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.91.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.92 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
