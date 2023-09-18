Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $8.44 Average PT from Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth about $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 227.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 79,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 74.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 114.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWKS stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.91.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.92 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

