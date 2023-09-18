Threshold 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.86 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $174.70 million and $5.86 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016731 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,283.23 or 0.99997266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,009,327,021.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01725511 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,060,705.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

