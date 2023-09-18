Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $277.11. The stock had a trading volume of 128,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,457. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

