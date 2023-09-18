Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $98.49. 154,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Read Our Latest Report on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.