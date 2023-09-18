Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.36. 151,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,498. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.64. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.