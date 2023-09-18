Thrive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,878,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,021,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

