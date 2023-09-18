Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,217 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $447.69. The company had a trading volume of 571,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

