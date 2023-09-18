Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 116,700 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,700 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 24.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $95,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.48. 114,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,023. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.