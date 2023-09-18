Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of GSK by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 89,612 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of GSK by 27.6% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in GSK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 835,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,235. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,533.00.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

