Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after buying an additional 41,971 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 397.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,187. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

