Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after buying an additional 11,407,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.72. 1,489,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,409,291. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

