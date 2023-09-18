Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. SEI Investments comprises about 1.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.22. 29,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,213. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In related news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,985,102 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

