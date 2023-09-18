Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

