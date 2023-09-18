Tlwm Acquires 48 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tlwm grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $278.53. 515,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

