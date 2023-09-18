Tlwm Buys 94 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 0.3% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RSG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.81. 74,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,567. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.28. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.