Tlwm Has $445,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Tlwm lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Tlwm owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,941.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,785,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after buying an additional 1,727,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.04. 3,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,768. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0569 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

