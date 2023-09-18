Tlwm Purchases 48 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tlwm raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,291,000 after buying an additional 544,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $102,369,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.39. The stock had a trading volume of 164,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.15.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

