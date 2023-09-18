Tlwm Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Tlwm raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tlwm owned about 1.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after buying an additional 1,599,480 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after buying an additional 1,118,498 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,763,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 945,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 32,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

