Tlwm Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Tlwm lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,942. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

