Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

