Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE TRT opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.34. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.