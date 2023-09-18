Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires Shares of 3,125 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.