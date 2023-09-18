Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after acquiring an additional 812,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.51. 411,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $283.63.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

