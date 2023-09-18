Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,083. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

