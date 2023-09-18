Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 10,551 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 174,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,752,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $746,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.92. 39,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

