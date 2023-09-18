Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 143 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.54. 289,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,420. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $197.36. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

