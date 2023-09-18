Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $408.95. 1,311,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

