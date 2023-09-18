Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Lennar were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.81. 1,116,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

